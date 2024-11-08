Letters of prisoners, exchange of lists, repatriation of bodies — the Ombudsman of Ukraine about the meeting with the Russian representative

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets met with the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation Tetyana Moskalkova and told about the results of the meeting.

The Ukrainian and Russian sides exchanged lists of prisoners of war visited by both sides.

Representatives of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations exchanged letters, in particular, they initiated a new format: they transferred letters from Ukrainian relatives to Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Russian Federation.

Also, as a result of the negotiations, the 91-year-old woman met her son. According to Lubinets, one of the results of the meeting was the return of the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers on November 8.

The Ukrainian ombudsman emphasized that he interacts with the Russian human rights commissioner only to resolve humanitarian issues, return Ukrainians home, and obtain information about our citizens in the Russian Federation.

