On November 7, a Russian drone hit the Estonian ambassadorʼs house in Kyiv

On the morning of November 7, during a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, the residence of Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk was damaged, she was not injured.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.

According to the Estonian ambassador to Ukraine, which was transmitted by the Estonian public broadcasting company ERR, a drone crashed into the building at 05:30, but there were no casualties, as no one was on the upper floor.

"Damage is limited to the exterior facade and roof of the building. The entire upper floor was damaged, but luckily everyone was unharmed,” Kolk said.

She left her apartment immediately after the explosion. Rescuers arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

The ambassador of Estonia to Ukraine noted that there are always risks in Kyiv, as Russian drones attack residential buildings.

After the Russian drone was reported to have hit the house of the Estonian ambassador to Ukraine, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal wrote that Ukraine needs strengthened air defense and lifted arms restrictions to protect its people from the aggressor.

Over the past month, the Ukrainian capital has been subjected to constant drone attacks. There was only one October night when the Russian Federation did not attack Kyiv.

