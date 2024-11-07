The Air Defense Forces shot down 74 out of 106 drones

On the night of November 7, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with 106 Shahed attack drones and drones of an unspecified type.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Defense Forces shot down 74 Russian drones. Another 25 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft systems worked in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.

Consequences of the air attack

Falling debris, damaged residential and non-residential buildings were recorded in six districts of Kyiv.

A service station and a garage were on fire in the Holosiivsky district. The blast wave damaged the windows in the residential building. A fire was extinguished in a warehouse in the Solomyansky district, and a warehouse — in the Podilsky district.

The Russians targeted a residential area in Odesa. A man was injured. Three houses and cars parked next to them were damaged in the city.

Emergency blackouts were introduced due to the Russian night attack on critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region.

There are emergency power outages in the Korosten, Zhytomyr and Zvyahel districts. All services in the region are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

