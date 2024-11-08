The EU extended the training mission for the Ukrainian military for another 2 years

The Council of the European Union extended the mandate of the EU mission to support Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for the next two years — until November 15, 2026, and allocated almost €409 million for it.

This was reported in the press release of the Council of the EU.

The EU mission is aimed at strengthening the military potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. So far, EUMAM Ukraine has trained 63 000 soldiers of the Armed Forces. In the coming months, the mission will prepare another 15 000.

EUMAM Ukraine will cooperate with NATO, in particular with the NATO Security Assistance and Training Organization for Ukraine (NSATU), and exchange information with it.

The EUMAM mission is financed by the European Peace Fund. The European Peace Fund is an EU financial mechanism created to support peace and security in partner countries. The fund finances various operations, including military missions, equipment supplies, and military training.

EUMAM was created in October 2022 to help train Ukrainian military personnel. Within EUMAM, training is conducted mainly on the territory of Poland and Germany.

