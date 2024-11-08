Babel sources: Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov

On the night of November 8, drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery, Russia.

Babel was informed about this by sources in the Ukrainian intelligence.

The Saratov Oil Refinery (formerly known as the Cracking Plant) is part of the structure of the Rosneft oil company.

Information about the explosions in the vicinity of the plant was confirmed not only by local residents, but also by the authorities. According to the governor of the Saratov region, the explosions were heard due to the work of air defense forces on drones.

He confirmed that part of the debris fell on the territory of the oil refinery. Local media confirm that the drones hit one of the oil refineries and fuel oil tanks.

