The Air Defense Forces shot down 4 missiles and 62 drones

On the night of November 8, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 92 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense forces shot down 62 enemy drones and Kh-59/69 guided air missiles. Another 26 enemy drones were lost by location in different regions of Ukraine, one is still in the airspace of Ukraine.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft systems worked in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Consequences of the air attack

As a result of the nighttime Russian attack, the houses and property of civilians in Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy and Khmelnytskyi regions were injured and damaged.

25 people, including a child, were injured in Kharkiv due to airstrikes by the Russian Federation. The Shevchenkivsky and Saltivsky districts were under attack by the Russian Federation. In the latter, an aerial bomb hit the 12th floor, destroying the lower floors. Rescuers evacuated 30 people.

There is destruction of nearby buildings and cars. Rescue operations are ongoing.

The Russians also massively attacked Odesa with drones — one person was killed and 9 others were injured.

In the private sector, houses were damaged. Rescuers extinguished fires in them and in the companyʼs warehouses. An educational institution was also damaged.

