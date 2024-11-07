Biden addressed the nation after Trumpʼs victory. His main points

The US President Joe Biden addressed the nation after Republican Donald Trumpʼs election victory.

In his address, he acknowledged the defeat of the Democrats and declared his readiness to hand over power peacefully on January 20.

"Democracy is when the will of the people always wins. I spoke with President-elect Trump yesterday. I congratulated him on his victory and assured him that my administration would work with his team on a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," said Biden.

Biden also said that he had a conversation with Democrat Kamala Harris and noted that she ran a great campaign.

"Among the competing visions, the country chooses one or the other, and we accept the countryʼs choice. You canʼt love your country only when you win, you canʼt love your neighbor only when you agree with him. No matter who you vote for, you need to see each other not as opponents, but as fellow citizens, you need to reduce the degree of tension," he emphasized.

At the same time, Biden said that the defeat of the Democrats in the elections does not mean a general defeat.

"We have lost this battle, but the America you dream of calls you to rise. [...] Everything will be fine, but we must make efforts, continue to work and keep the faith. God bless America," Biden concluded his speech.

In the United States, on November 5, the election of the 47th president of the country was held. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris competed for a seat in the White House.

Republican Donald Trump won more than 270 electoral votes — meaning he effectively won. At the same time, these are the predicted results, the Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the president on December 17, 2024, and the inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.