Prime Minister: The priority for mobilization is those who do not pay taxes

Over the past two months, 98% of summonses were sent to men who do not pay taxes and are not registered anywhere as working. Currently, those people who do not pay taxes are considered the priority for mobilization.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Shmyhal, the registers, in particular "Oberih", make it possible to track whether a person pays taxes, regardless of whether he is an employee, an entrepreneur or a self-employed person.

The Prime Minister emphasized: if a person does not pay taxes, then he does not work, at least officially. Therefore, summonses to such people are formed "consciously".

"Itʼs a very simple principle, I think itʼs completely clear to everyone," Denys Shmyhal summarized.

He emphasized that it is critical for the state to pay the military.

What preceded

On August 27, Shmyhal said that the government is considering a number of measures on the principle of "fight or work" to bring people who do not pay taxes out of the shadows.

"In a state that is fighting for its survival, there cannot be people who stand aside. People must either fight or do everything to provide for those who fight," the prime minister said at the time.

Now, according to him, Ukraine has less than 8 million official jobs, and in order to support the military, at least 10 million are needed.

