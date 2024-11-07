Donald Trump held his first talks with world leaders — hereʼs who called

The US President-elect Donald Trump held a series of telephone conversations with world leaders. In particular, he talked with French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is reported by Forbes.

On Wednesday, November 6, the American leader spoke with Emmanuel Macron. He assured that he is ready to work together to resolve the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East. The French leaderʼs call lasted about 25 minutes, writes French media BFMTV.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the official was "one of the first" to call Donald Trump. It added that the countries agreed to cooperate for the sake of Israelʼs security, and also discussed the Iranian threat.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who had a strained relationship with Trump, wrote in X about a "great conversation" with the future 47th president. The leaders agreed to "maintain a close dialogue" and develop cooperation.

The leader of South Korea, Yun Sukyeol, discussed with the republican the new intercontinental ballistic missiles of the DPRK. The Korean president urged his American counterpart to establish an "ideal security situation" between Seoul and Washington.

With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump talked about economic issues, including the trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico. It was concluded during the first term of the elected president. They also talked about the two countriesʼ common interest in safe and reliable supply chains and the fight against illegal trade.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said his conversation with the Republican was "friendly." According to RFI, Ishiba plans to personally meet with the newly elected president as soon as possible.

Representatives of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer say that the official spoke with Trump about personal relations between London and Washington. The leaders touched on the topic of the conflict in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of stability in the region.

Other leaders also called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his return to the White House: in particular, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Arabiaʼs Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Italian Prime Minister George Maloney.

Chinese state media reported that President Xi Jinping sent Trump a greeting card calling for healthy and stable Sino-American relations. According to CNN sources, Xi also had a phone conversation with Trump. It has not been officially announced yet.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told X that he also spoke with Donald Trump and that they have "big plans for the future." Orbán is a longtime supporter of the Republican politician.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said he did not know whether Putin planned to congratulate Trump on his victory. Peskov rejected the suggestion that a "cold" reaction to the victory of the US president-elect would worsen US-Russian relations.

US presidential election

In the United States, on November 5, the election of the 47th president of the country was held. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris competed for a seat in the White House.

The President of the United States is elected by the Electoral College. These are officials, congressmen, party figures, whom the voters grant the right to vote for one or another candidate. There are 538 people in the collegium, and to become president, a candidate must get 270 votes. The number of voters varies depending on the population of the state.

Under the American electoral system, the votes of the collegium "weigh" more than the direct votes of the electors. Almost all states have a winner-take-all system, where all of the stateʼs electoral votes go to the candidate with the most votes.

Republican Donald Trump won more than 270 electoral votes — meaning he effectively won. The Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the 47th president of the United States on December 17, 2024, and the inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

