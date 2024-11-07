Zelensky had a “wonderful” phone conversation with Trump

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a "wonderful" telephone conversation with the future President of the United States Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian leader congratulated the Republican on his "historic and convincing victory" and also praised him, his family and his team for their work.

"We agreed to maintain a close dialogue and develop our cooperation. Strong and steadfast US leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace," Zelensky wrote.

According to preliminary media calculations, Donald Trump won the election — he already has 295 electoral votes for the required 270. Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris has 226.

On the morning of November 6, Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections and said that he appreciated the politicianʼs commitment to the "peace through strength" approach in global affairs, because this "principle can really bring a just peace in Ukraine closer."

How the President of the United States is elected

The President of the United States is elected by the Electoral College. These are officials, congressmen, party figures, whom the voters grant the right to vote for one or another candidate.

There are 538 people in the collegium, and to become president, a candidate must get 270 votes. The number of voters varies depending on the population of the state. Under the American electoral system, electoral votes "weigh" more than direct electoral votes. Almost all states have a winner-takes-all system, when all the votes of the stateʼs electors go to the candidate who received the most votes. The Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the 47th president of the United States on December 17, and the inauguration will take place on January 20.