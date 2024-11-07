Canada orders the shutdown of TikTokʼs business in the country

Canada has ordered the Chinese-owned TikTok business to be liquidated in the country due to national security risks. At the same time, Canadians will have access to the social network without restrictions.

This was reported by the Minister of Innovation Francois-Philippe Champagne, Reuters reports.

Canadian law provides that the government can assess potential risks to national security from foreign investment. Last year, Ottawa began reviewing TikTokʼs plan to invest in its business in Canada.

The minister said the decision to liquidate TikTokʼs business was made after gathering information and evidence, as well as following advice from Canadaʼs security and intelligence community and other government partners.

TikTok will challenge the order in court. A TikTok spokesperson said in a statement that closing TikTokʼs Canadian offices and "destroying hundreds of well-paying jobs" is not in the interests of either party.

Canada has banned officials from using the TikTok app on government devices, saying the social network is a privacy and security risk.

