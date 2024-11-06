The US President Biden congratulated Trump on his election victory

The US President Joe Biden called President-elect Donald Trump.
This was reported by the Associated Press agency.
He congratulated the Republican on his election victory and invited him to the White House to discuss the transfer of power.
The White House says they will agree on a date "soon". Joe Biden plans to address the people about the election results. Also, Biden has already spoken with Vice President Kamala Harris and congratulated her on the campaign.
According to preliminary media calculations, Donald Trump won the election — he already has 292 electoral votes for the required 270. Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris has 224.
Earlier, Harris also called Trump with congratulations.
How the President of the United States is elected
The President of the United States is elected by the Electoral College. These are officials, congressmen, party figures, whom the voters grant the right to vote for one or another candidate.
There are 538 people in the collegium, and to become president, a candidate must get 270 votes. The number of voters varies depending on the population of the state. Under the American electoral system, electoral votes "weigh" more than direct electoral votes. Almost all states have a "winner-takes-all" system, when all the votes of the stateʼs electors go to the candidate who received the most votes. The Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the 47th president of the United States on December 17, and the inauguration will take place on January 20.
