The US President Biden congratulated Trump on his election victory

The US President Joe Biden called President-elect Donald Trump.

This was reported by the Associated Press agency.

He congratulated the Republican on his election victory and invited him to the White House to discuss the transfer of power.

The White House says they will agree on a date "soon". Joe Biden plans to address the people about the election results. Also, Biden has already spoken with Vice President Kamala Harris and congratulated her on the campaign.

According to preliminary media calculations, Donald Trump won the election — he already has 292 electoral votes for the required 270. Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris has 224.

Earlier, Harris also called Trump with congratulations.