AP: Harris called Trump to congratulate him on his victory and discuss a peaceful transfer of power

Democrat Kamala Harris had a phone conversation with Republican Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election.

This was reported by the Associated Press (AP) with reference to an unnamed senior assistant to Harris.

Harris congratulated Trump on his election victory.

The aide also said Harris discussed with Trump the importance of a peaceful transition of power ahead of her planned speech.

How the President of the United States is elected

The President of the United States is elected by the Electoral College. These are officials, congressmen, party figures, whom the voters grant the right to vote for one or another candidate.

There are 538 people in the collegium, and to become president, a candidate must get 270 votes. The number of voters varies depending on the population of the state. Under the American electoral system, electoral votes "weigh" more than direct electoral votes. Almost all states have a winner-takes-all system, when all the votes of the stateʼs electors go to the candidate who received the most votes. The Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the 47th president of the United States on December 17, and the inauguration will take place on January 20.

Presidential elections were held in the USA on November 5. According to preliminary media calculations, Donald Trump won them — he already has 292 electoral votes out of the required 270.

