The train between Kyiv and Bratislava will be launched in December

The new railway route Kyiv — Bratislava is planned to be launched in mid-December. Slovakia confirmed its readiness.

This was reported to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine after the sixth meeting of the Ukrainian-Slovak joint commission.

The route of the new train will have a transfer at the Chop station and takes into account the started construction of the European track line in Ukraine between Uzhgorod and Chop, as well as a possible future direct line “Uzhhorod — Chop — Kosice — Bratislava”.

During the meeting, it was also discussed about the continuation of the modernization of the checkpoint "Uzhhorod — Vyshnye Nemetske" in order to increase the carrying capacity of cargo and passenger transport.

Ukraine is also interested in expanding the throughput capacity of the "Maly Berezny — Ublya" point. Among other things, there are plans to open the railway checkpoint "Pavlové — Matiovtse" for passenger transportation. Now it works only as a cargo.

The European Union will allocate almost €43 million to "Ukrzaliznytsia" for the construction of Eurotracks. Ukrainian trains run on a wide track (1 520 mm), laid on the territory of the countries of the former USSR (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Belarus). Meanwhile, most of the countries of the European Union, except for Spain and Portugal, use a narrow gauge (1 435 mm).

