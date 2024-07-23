The European Union will allocate almost €43 million to “Ukrzaliznytsia” for the construction of Eurotracks

The European Union (EU) will allocate almost €43 million to “Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ) for the construction of new routes, repair of tracks and infrastructure.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

As part of the project, they plan to repair the railway and build a Eurotrack on the Chop — Lviv section. And on the section Lviv — Chernivtsi — Vadul-Siret — the state border — to project the reconstruction of the railway with the construction of Eurotrack and electrification.

Eurotrack with electrification will also be built on the Pavlove-2/Matyovtse — Uzhhorod section. It is planned to electrify the Euro track on the Chop — Uzhhorod section.

They will also develop a strategy for the reconstruction of the Lviv railway junction with the prospect of expanding it with a Eurotrack. "Ukrzaliznytsia" will carry out examinations of projects and sections of Kovel — Yahodyn — state border and Medyka/Mostyska II — Lviv (Sknyliv) for compliance with TSI requirements.

Ukrainian trains run on a wide track (1 520 mm), laid on the territory of the countries of the former USSR (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Belarus). Meanwhile, most of the countries of the European Union, except for Spain and Portugal, use a narrow gauge (1 435 mm).