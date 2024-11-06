The Russian commander is suspected of deporting 15 children from the Mykolaiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office have informed the Russian occupier of suspicion for the deportation of 15 Ukrainian children from the Mykolaiv region.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

We are talking about the commander of the 205th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces Dzhabrail Yusupov with the call sign "Gabriel". The investigation established that in July 2022, under his command, 20 armed occupiers entered the occupied Novopetrivsk special school at the time and kidnapped 15 pupils.

The children, together with the director of the institution and her husband, were sent to the Crimea, and from there they were deported to Anapa in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. There, the children were kept in a boarding house for almost a month. Every morning they were forced to sing the Russian national anthem. In November 2022, the deportees managed to be taken out of Russia to third countries, and then returned to Ukraine.

The investigators of the Security Service informed Yusupov in absentia about the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.