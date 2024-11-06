From November 1, the training period at the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was extended to 45 days

From November 1, training centers of all components of the Armed Forces of Ukraine switched to the program of conducting basic combined military training with a training period of 1.5 months instead of 30 days, as it was before.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the head of the Main Department of Doctrine and Training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Ihor Palahniuk.

"Such a decision was approved by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in view of the current results of the work that is currently underway on the basis of four key military training centers. Approximately 500 recruits are involved in the pilot project, which was developed by the Main Department of Doctrine and Training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (J7),” he said.

According to Palahniuk, the training time is being increased as part of the "Saving the lives of servicemen" program, the purpose of which is to improve the training of Ukrainian defenders.

"Increasing basic military training involves increasing the duration of fire training programs, pre-medical practice and many additional introductory courses. Rapid changes are due to the practical requirements of military units performing combat tasks at the front," added the head of the Main Department of Doctrine and Training of the General Staff.

He specified that the new basic program increased by a total of 78 hours. In particular, fire training was increased by 33 hours, and the number of training exercises increased from 23 to 45.

"Additional practice will also concern complex tactical training, actions of personnel in relation to UAVs and EW, military topography, war technology, measures of combat experience, knowledge and skills in the use of collective weapons, etc.," Palahniuk added.

