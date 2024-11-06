Babel sources: Ukraine struck enemy ships in the Caspian Sea with drones for the first time

For the first time, Ukraine struck enemy ships in the Caspian Sea in the Russian Republic of Dagestan with drones.

Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.

According to sources in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR), the attack with the help of kamikaze drones took place in the morning of November 6. Ukrainian forces hit at least two objects in Kaspiysk, in the Russian republic of Dagestan.

Itʼs about the allegedly damaged missile ships "Tatarstan" and "Dagestan", also small missile ships of the project 21631 may have suffered damage.

According to media reports, units of coastal forces, including marines, are based at the affected facilities. Before that, the attacked flotilla carried out missile strikes on Ukraine, and the 177th Marine Regiment took part in battles in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The distance from the state border of Ukraine to the affected object is almost 1 500 km.

Due to the Ukrainian attack, the airport in the city of Makhachkala was suspended.

Ukraine regularly attacks military targets of the Russian Federation with drones. So, for example, on the night of October 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a Russian airfield.

