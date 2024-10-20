Ukraine attacked the military airfield of the Russian Federation

On the night of October 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian airfield.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

We are talking about the military airfield "Lypetsk-2" in the Lypetsk region of the Russian Federation, where ammunition warehouses, storage places for fuel and lubricants and aviation equipment were targeted. Russian Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 fighters are based at the airfield.

After the attack, numerous explosions were recorded, as well as the work of enemy air defense. The results of the lesion are specified.

That same night, several dozen Ukrainian drones struck the largest Russian factory for the production of explosives named after Sverdlov in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The affected factory manufactures explosives, aviation and artillery shells, aerial bombs, in particular anti-aircraft missiles, warheads of cumulative anti-tank guided missiles and warheads for anti-aircraft missile systems. Russia uses all this in the war against Ukraine. The enterprise is part of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, therefore it is included in the sanctions lists of Ukraine, the EU, Great Britain, Japan and Switzerland and the USA.

