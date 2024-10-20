Babelʼs sources: Ukraine hit Russiaʼs largest factory for the production of explosives

Several dozen Ukrainian drones hit Russiaʼs largest factory for the production of explosives named after Sverdlov in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.

The distance from the Ukrainian border to the enterprise is 900 kilometers.

The affected factory manufactures explosives, aviation and artillery shells, aerial bombs, in particular anti-aircraft missiles, warheads of cumulative anti-tank guided missiles and warheads for anti-aircraft missile systems. Russia uses all this in the war against Ukraine.

The enterprise is part of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, therefore it is included in the sanctions lists of Ukraine, the EU, Great Britain, Japan and Switzerland and the USA.

"The SBU worked on strengthening sanctions against the Sverdlov plant. We have added drones to economic sanctions, which have an immediate effect. Work on reducing the enemyʼs military capabilities will continue," said a source in the SBU.

The first explosions were heard around four in the morning, after which a column of thick smoke appeared over the territory of the facility. Currently, the consequences of the Ukrainian attack are being clarified.

