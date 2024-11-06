World leaders congratulate Trump on his victory in the US elections. Ukraine also congratulated

World leaders congratulate Republican Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to his victory.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic were the first to congratulate Trump.

"The biggest comeback in the US political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his resounding victory. A much-needed victory for the world!" wrote the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Two more leaders joined in the greetings — French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Macron wrote that he was "ready to work together with respect and ambition", and Netanyahu addressed Trump and his wife Melania not only on his own behalf, but also on behalf of his wife Sarah.

"Your historic return to the White House marks a new beginning for America, a powerful affirmation of commitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," Netanyahu wrote.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that he appreciates Trumpʼs commitment to the "peace through strength" approach in global affairs — and hopes that this will bring a just peace in Ukraine closer.

Zelensky also added that he expects further bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. Preliminary, Republicans won the majority in both houses of Congress.

In addition, Trump has already been congratulated by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda and the President of the partially recognized state of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani.

Trump himself has already made a speech to his supporters in Florida, in which he announced his victory in the election and called himself "the 47th president of the United States." So far, Trump has gained the necessary 270 electoral votes only according to the calculations of the pro-republican TV channel Fox. Other American media, including CNN and the Associated Press, give other data — Trump has 266 and 267 votes, respectively.