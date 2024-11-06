The death toll from the Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia on November 5 has increased

The number of dead from the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia on November 5 has increased — seven of them. Another 25 people were injured.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov declared this.

Russian troops struck the critical infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of November 5. No details of the shelling were reported, nor is it known what kind of weapon the Russians used.

The prosecutorʼs office opened a case for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

In addition, during the day, the Russians made 301 strikes on 13 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.