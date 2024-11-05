The Russians hit Zaporizhzhia. There are dead and wounded

On the morning of November 5, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. For now, six dead and nine wounded are known.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov informed about this.

RMA has not disclosed any details of the shelling yet — they only report that they [Russians] targeted an infrastructure facility and a fire broke out there. All necessary services are on-site. It is not yet known what kind of weapon the Russians used to strike.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.