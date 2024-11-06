The US Senate elections: Republicans could win majority

November 5 became the day of presidential elections in the USA. At the same time, Americans vote for the composition of both houses of Congress — the Senate and the House of Representatives. Now the situation looks like the Republicans can get a majority in the Senate.

Currently, under the presidency of Democrat Joe Biden, Democrats hold the majority in the Senate and Republicans hold the majority in the House of Representatives.

Donald Trump is currently predicted to win West Virginia. The American TV channel CNN predicts that the Republican Party will take the seat in the Senate from the Democrats from this state. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is likely to get the job. That would mean Republicans would only need two additional senators to dominate the new Senate.

At the end of 2023, the House of Representatives, where the Republicans had a majority, blocked a package of military aid to Ukraine of almost $61 billion. The decision was made only in April 2024 — such a delay had a negative impact on the situation in Ukraine, particularly on the front, because the US military aid ran out at the end of 2023.

Aid to Ukraine in the USA is approved in several stages. Both houses of the US Congress must approve the legislation before President Joe Biden can sign it into law.

Elections to the US Congress

This year, 34 out of 100 senators and all 435 legislators in the US House of Representatives will be up for re-election. In total, 2 710 candidates are running for the House of Representatives, 69 candidates for the Senate.

Members of the House of Representatives are elected for two years. Most senators are elected by six. At the same time, a third of the senators are re-elected after two years. In the Senate elections, two senators are elected from each state.

