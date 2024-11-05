Queen Camilla of Great Britain is on sick leave due to an infectious disease

Britainʼs Queen Camilla has canceled a number of meetings scheduled for this week due to declining health. Doctors diagnosed her with a chest infection.

This is reported by the BBC, referring to Buckingham Palace.

Details about the illness or treatment of the 77-year-old queen have not been released. It is known that she is recovering at home under the supervision of doctors. Duchess of Gloucester Birgitta will speak on Camillaʼs behalf at The Field of Remembrance event at Westminster Abbey on Thursday 7 November.

Camila will also not be able to attend the reception at Buckingham Palace for Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Instead, they will be hosted by King Charles III.

The Queen hopes to make a speedy recovery to attend memorial services this weekend, the palace said in a statement. Participation in such events is traditional for representatives of the British royal family.

King Charles III is being treated for an unknown form of oncology. He temporarily stopped public speaking in February 2024, before resuming full activity in April. During the treatment, the king continued to perform a number of duties, receiving daily "red boxes" with documents from the government. He also continued to hold private meetings.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.