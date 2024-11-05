Since the beginning of the year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed and knocked out more than 3 000 Russian tanks

Since the beginning of 2024, the Ukrainian military has destroyed and knocked out 3 179 tanks of the Russian army.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It was noted there that the tank battalion is 31 tanks. That is, in 10 months of this year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine temporarily disabled 102 Russian tank battalions.

The largest number of Russian tanks — 31 — were hit by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on May 12. In one day, the Russian army lost an entire tank battalion destroyed and knocked out, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted.

Such losses can cost the budget of the aggressor country at least $9 billion. This is an approximate amount based on calculations based on average world prices for this type of weaponry.

From the beginning of this year to October 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 373 artillery systems of the Russian army. The total value of the destroyed equipment is at least $8 billion.

