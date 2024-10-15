Since the beginning of the year, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have destroyed more than 10,000 artillery systems of the Russian Federation. Their value is $8 billion

From the beginning of this year to October 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10,373 artillery systems of the Russian army. The total value of the destroyed equipment is at least $8 billion.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It was noted there that the 1st artillery division has 18 artillery barrels, and the artillery brigade has 72 artillery installations. That is, in 9 months of the current year, the Armed Forces destroyed, conditionally, 144 enemy artillery brigades.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army lost the most equipment of this type on September 22 of this year, when Ukrainian defenders destroyed 81 enemy artillery systems.

Estimating the value of the destroyed artillery at at least $8 billion, the Ministry of Defense relied on information from open sources and average prices for weapons and military equipment (OMT) on the world market.

"For $8 billion, for example, an aggressor could build 13 modern sports arenas or 18 healthcare facilities equipped with the best samples of medical and diagnostic equipment," the Ministry of Defense noted.

Only on October 14, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 Russian tanks, 44 armored combat vehicles, nine artillery systems, ten operational-tactical level drones, one cruise missile, 32 units of automotive equipment and four units of special equipment.

