The family of human rights defender and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi accuses the Iranian regime of negligence. A woman in prison is not allowed to undergo a life-saving operation.

This is reported by CNN.

Relatives of Mohammadi claim that Iran is putting her life in danger — human rights activists do not allow her to undergo a biopsy procedure. This is necessary to prove or disprove oncology. Recently, doctors discovered damage to the bones of Nargesʼ right leg and suspected the disease.

"Iranian authorities risk the life of Narges Mohammadi. [The countryʼs government] seeks to give it a "quiet death" without bearing direct responsibility. Years of imprisonment and long periods in solitary confinement seriously undermined Mohammadiʼs health, causing a condition that cannot be reversed by short visits to the hospital," adds the human rights defenderʼs family.

Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi.

Together with a lawyer, the relatives are demanding that Mohammadi be released immediately for a biopsy and treatment for other diseases — arthritis, intervertebral disc disease, as well as for additional studies after a heart attack in 2021.

Representatives of the Nobel laureate warned that any further delays by Iran could be fatal for the prisoner. She already had to wait nine weeks to get to the hospital, where cancer was suspected. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton supported the call to release Mohammadi for medical care.

In response to CNNʼs request for comment, Iranian officials said they "do not comment on human rights issues."

Activist Narges Mohammadi received the Nobel Peace Prize for the fight against the oppression of women in Iran and the protection of human rights in the fall of 2023. This cost her a great deal of personal loss—she was arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and imprisoned for a total of 31 years with an additional punishment of 154 lashes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.