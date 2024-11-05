Australia will hand over 14 boats to Ukraine to strengthen the countryʼs maritime and coastal defense.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Australia.

The aid package worth $14 million will include fast and maneuverable vessels for the prompt response of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to threats on the Black Sea.

"Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to thwart Russiaʼs constant attacks from the Black Sea. We are proud to contribute to this vital maritime defense with this new package," said Australiaʼs Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Australia has provided over $1.3 billion in military and over $1.5 billion in general support to Ukraine.

In early November, Australia transferred several Joint Direct Attack Munition Extended-Range (JDAM-ER) cruise bombs to Ukraine after they were retired from service by the Royal Air Force.

