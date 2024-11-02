Australia sent JDAM-ER aerial bombs to Ukraine

Australia transferred several Joint Direct Attack Munition Extended-Range (JDAM-ER) cruise bombs to Ukraine after they were retired from service by the Royal Air Force.

Australian Defense Magazine (ADM) writes about it.

The Guided Weapons and Munitions Plan, released on October 30, states that Australia is decommissioning Australian-made Mk.82 JDAM-ER 500-pound munitions.

ADM confirmed that at least some of these bombs were later transferred to Ukraine. However, it is not known exactly when.

The publication noted that the first known use of JDAM-ER in Ukraine took place on the MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Air Force in March 2023, but then it was the same weapon from the United States.

Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) is a long-range GPS-guided munition manufactured by Boeing. They are capable of hitting targets at a distance of 72 km. JDAM-ER can be attached to unguided bombs. As it falls, the bomb deploys its wings, allowing it to glide up to 72 km and effectively triple its range.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.