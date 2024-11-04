Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau announced the delivery of the first NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared the delivery of the first NASAMS air defense system ordered by his country for Ukraine. Ukraine expects to receive it by the end of 2024.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky also informed about the successful thematic conference on the fourth point of the Peace Formula, "Releasing captives and deported people", which took place in Montreal on October 30-31. According to him, the next stage based on the results of all thematic conferences should be the preparation of the final document — the Peace Plan.

President Zelensky also said that the Ukrainian delegation presented the Victory Plan to Trudeau on the sidelines of the conference, and today he confirmed his support.

In addition, they discussed further cooperation regarding the organization of the second Peace Summit and the involvement of the countries of the Global South in this work. They also talked about the further defense support of Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield, in particular the involvement of North Korea in the war. The parties also coordinated cooperation within the Canadian presidency of the G7 next year.

