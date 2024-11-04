The woman who, during the occupation of Kupyansk, introduced Russian standards of education in the lyceum will spend two years behind bars

A woman who voluntarily worked for the occupation authorities, became the director of the Lyceum of the Kupyansk district and organized the educational process according to Russian standards was sentenced to two years in prison.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

As the law enforcement officers established, during the occupation of Kupyansk, the Russians, in particular, provided the principal with Russian language, mathematics, Russian history, social studies textbooks made in the Russian Federation, as well as other educational materials according to the Russian education standards from 1st to 11th grade.

In addition, the headmistress and teachers took advanced training courses in Kursk.

After the settlements were liberated from the occupation, the police collected evidence and informed the director of the lyceum of suspicion. Later, the indictment was referred to the court.

The court of first instance found the defendant guilty of collaborative activity (Part 3 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of deprivation of the right to hold positions in educational institutions, as well as in local self-government bodies in the field of education.

