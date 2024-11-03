During the night, air defense shot down 66 Russian drones and one missile

During the evening of November 2 and the night of November 3, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 96 Shahed and unspecified drones and an Kh-59/69 guided air missile.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, air defense shot down 66 Russian drones and one missile in the Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. At the same time, 27 of the launched drones were lost in location, and one flew to Belarus.

Combat work is still ongoing — two Russian drones remain in the airspace of Ukraine.

