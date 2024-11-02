Reuters: Democrats have a plan in case Trump prematurely declares victory in the election

Democrats are preparing a quick response to fill social media and the airwaves with calls for calm and patience during the vote count if Republican Donald Trump tries to claim victory early, as he did in 2020.

This was reported to Reuters by representatives of the Harris campaign and party.

The Republican nominee told reporters this week that he hopes to announce his victory on Election Day, although election experts warn that the final result could be days away, especially if there are calls for recounts in some key precincts.

The winners of US elections are usually announced by major media outlets that analyze the vote count results provided by election commissions.

"As soon as he [Trump] falsely declares victory, we are ready to go on television and tell the truth, and to connect a wide network of people who can use their influence to fight back," a senior official at the Democratic National Committee said in an interview.

A senior Harris campaign official said on a conference call with reporters that they "fully expect" Trump to falsely claim victory on the evening of Nov. 5, before all the votes are counted.

In 2020, Trump declared himself the winner early in the morning after election day, three days before the first TV channels declared the results. He ended up losing to his Democratic opponent Joe Biden. He still has not recognized the result and continues to claim falsifications.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris will compete for the White House.

Both politicians have already presented their own candidates for the post of vice president. Republican James David Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that the country will have to cede some territory for a ceasefire. Democrat Tim Walz is known for his support of Kyiv and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.

