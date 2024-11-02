The Belgian company will jointly manufacture missiles with Ukraine

The Belgian company THALES Belgium signed a memorandum of cooperation with a Ukrainian defense enterprise.

This was reported by the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin.

The agreement stipulates that the Belgian company will jointly manufacture missiles with a Ukrainian defense enterprise to counter enemy drones.



According to Smetanin, cooperation may expand in the future and THALES Belgium will provide technology for the production of these missiles and spare parts for them.

"This cooperation will strengthen the Ukrainian military defense system and the protection of critical infrastructure from enemy drones," Herman Smetanin wrote.

Belgiumʼs aid to Ukraine

Belgium steadfastly supports Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression. For example, in May 2024, the countries signed a security agreement for the next 10 years. The agreement, in particular, established a specific number of military aircraft that will be provided to Ukraine by 2028 — 30 F-16 fighters. At the same time, the first fighters should be delivered this year.

In August, it became known that Belgium will allocate €150 million for projects related to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

