The United States will send observers to a record number of constituencies in 20 years

The US Department of Justice will send its observers to 86 electoral districts in 27 states for the presidential elections to be held on November 5. Such a record number for 20 years is explained by fears about "improper party influence and pressure on voters."

This was announced by the US Department of Justice, reports The Washington Post.

It is also about seven "shaky" states. The observers plan to visit six electoral districts in Michigan, five in Georgia, four each in Wisconsin and Arizona, three each in Pennsylvania and North Carolina and one in Nevada.

Observers will also be present in California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio and Virginia. Texas and Massachusetts will have the most polling stations with 8 observers each.

Republicans in Florida and Missouri — states that banned federal observers from visiting polling stations during the 2022 midterm elections — disagreed with this decision, WP writes.

For example, in Florida, Secretary of State Cord Byrd said he would bar federal authorities from entering polling stations in four counties in his state — Broward, Miami-Dade, Orange and Osceola. In a letter to the Justice Department, Byrd wrote that state law does not allow federal observers to be at the polls.

Federal oversight could undermine voter confidence, he said, so his administration will send observers to those districts.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said state law "severely limits" access to polling places. So he suggested that federal officials would not be allowed to monitor a polling place in St. Louis County that was on the Justice Departmentʼs list.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris will compete for the White House.

Both politicians have already presented their own candidates for the post of vice president. Republican James David Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that the country will have to cede some territory for a ceasefire. Democrat Tim Walz is known for his support of Kyiv and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.