During the night, air defense forces shot down 39 enemy drones out of 71

On the night of November 2, the Air Defense Forces shot down 39 enemy drones out of 71.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 21 drones were lost in location, 5 unmanned aerial vehicles returned to the Russian Federation.

The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Oryol and Kursk, as well as from the Belgorod region.

The anti-aircraft systems worked in Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Sumy and Poltava regions. The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

About five enemy drones are still in Ukraineʼs airspace.

Consequences of a night air attack

Due to falling debris, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged in Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv and Odesa regions.

In the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital, two people were injured due to falling debris, one of them was hospitalized. In the 16-story building, a fire broke out on the upper floors with an area of 15 square meters, which was already extinguished by rescuers. 18 people were evacuated from the building.

Debris of drones fell in the Solomyansky district — windows of houses and at least 5 cars were damaged.

Falling debris was also recorded in the Dnipro district. There were no casualties.

Debris hit an office building in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. Preliminary, there was a fire there.

