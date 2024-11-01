Flood in Spain. The number of victims has increased to 205

The death toll from the flood in Spain has risen to 205. This is the highest number of victims from a natural disaster in the countryʼs modern history.

This is reported by The Guardian.

Residents of the Valencia region were warned about the risk of new rains, and another thousand soldiers were sent to help the rescuers.

The downpours that started on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday caused flooding in the south and east of Spain, from Malaga to Valencia. The water level reached three meters.

The natural disaster destroyed bridges, cars and street lights. There are missing persons, but their exact number is unknown. Thousands of local residents do not have access to clean water, food, electricity and communications, and some of the most affected areas are still inaccessible. Piles of damaged vehicles and debris trapped some residents in their own homes.

