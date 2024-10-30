In Spain, the flood killed more than 50 people

Due to a sudden flood in the Spanish province of Valencia, at least 51 people died. Dozens more are considered missing.

The Spanish newspaper El País writes about it.

Heavy downpours that began on Tuesday, October 29 caused flooding in large parts of southern and eastern Spain. Streams of muddy water rushed through the streets, sweeping away cars, trees and everything standing in the open in its path. The water rose up to three meters.

Police and emergency services are using helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars. More than 1 000 soldiers from Spainʼs emergency response units were sent to flood-hit areas.

A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga due to flooding. The high-speed train service between Valencia and Madrid is suspended, as are several suburban lines.

The National Meteorological Service of Spain predicts that the showers will continue until Thursday, October 31. They suggest that the frequency of extreme weather episodes is most likely due to climate change.

