The government appointed a new educational ombudsman

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Nadia Leshchyk as the educational ombudsman.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk and Leshchykʼs predecessor Serhiy Horbachev.

Before that, Nadiya Leshchyk headed the media and analytics department of the Education Ombudsman Service of Ukraine. She has three higher educations in the specialties: "Public administration — electronic governance", "Educational institution management", "Pedagogy and psychology". She worked at the Uzhhorod National University and the University of Educational Management.

"Today is exactly five years since the day on November 1, 2019, when the Educational Ombudsman and the Educational Ombudsman Service started accepting applications from participants in the educational process. These were difficult years for all of us — and then there was still a lot of work and many challenges. And today, November 1, 2024, the Government supported the appointment of Ms. Nadia Leshchyk to this position. I congratulate Ms. Nadia and will support her in this difficult work!" — wrote Gorbachev.

In August, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the dismissal of Serhii Horbachev from the post of educational ombudsman. On August 14, the term of his employment contract, which is designed for five years without the right to re-appointment, expired.

