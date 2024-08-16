According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the educational ombudsman was dismissed, and the head of the Ternopil RSA was appointed

At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, two orders on personnel changes were adopted, reports the government press service.

Government officials supported President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs decree on the appointment of Vyacheslav Nehoda as the head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration (RSA). Until that moment, Volodymyr Vazhynsky was performing the duties of the head of the Regional State Administration of the Ternopil region.

In 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Vyacheslav Nehoda from the post of Deputy Minister of Community Development and Territories of Ukraine after a corruption scandal involving First Deputy Minister Vasyl Lozynskyi over a $400 000 bribe.

Vyacheslav Nehoda.

Prior to that, Nehoda worked as the first deputy and deputy minister of regional development, construction and housing and communal services, first deputy of the Department for ensuring interaction with the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the regions, and in other positions. In 1990-1998 he was the mayor of Ternopil.

Government officials also supported the dismissal of Serhii Horbachev from the post of educational ombudsman. On August 14, the term of his employment contract, which is designed for five years without the right to re-appointment, expired.

Serhii Horbachev.

Serhii Horbachev worked as a teacher of Russian language and literature in several Zaporizhzhia schools, was one of the founders of the Lyceum "Logos" in Zaporizhzhia, the director of the Lyceum and the director of the school in Kyiv, taught foreign literature and media literacy.