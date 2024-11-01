Trump talks about fraud in early elections in Pennsylvania, where Harris is ahead of him

The US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump and his team announced cases of fraud during early voting in the state of Pennsylvania.

This is reported by Politico and The Hill.

"In Pennsylvania, people are being cheated and caught red-handed like never before. Report fraud to authorities. Law enforcement agencies must act immediately!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social social network.

At a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Republican claimed that voter registration forms in the cities of Lancaster and York could have been tampered with. The politician said that allegedly the violators were "caught with 2 600 votes" that were forged.

Officials in Lancaster reviewed about 2,500 voter registration forms for possible fraud. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, no signs of voter fraud were found. Donald Trump is deliberately sowing doubt about early voting results in Pennsylvania just days before the election, The Hill reports.

Currently, 58% of the stateʼs residents over the age of 65 supported the Democrats, while 35% voted for the Republicans. The vote is especially important in five of the seven swing-states — Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina. More elderly people live there than the national average.

Politico suggests that the fraud allegations are laying the groundwork for Trump to challenge the vote if he loses. After the defeat in the 2020 elections, the politician also spoke about mass violations. This culminated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Donald Trump also sued CBS over an interview with Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes. According to Trump, CBS wants to interfere in the US presidential election and "tip the scales" in favor of the Democratic Party.

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the history of the country, at which the 47th president is to be elected.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets