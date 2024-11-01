Trump sued CBS for allegedly falsifying an interview with Harris

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is suing CBS for $10 billion over alleged falsification of Democratic candidate Kamala Harrisʼ 60 Minutes interview on October 6.

This is reported by Reuters and Fox News.

In the lawsuit, Trump claims that the channel showed two different answers from Harris when asked about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. In the published version, the reference to the influence of the Biden administration on Israelʼs conduct of the war was allegedly removed.

It is about the fact that before the airing of Harrisʼ interview on "60" minutes, CBS showed an excerpt where the Democrat spoke about the role of the United States in the war in Gaza.



"The work that weʼve done has led to a number of moves on the part of Israel in the region that have been largely prompted or the result of a number of things, including our support for what needs to happen in the region," Harrisʼs response read.

For this, the democrat was criticized and her answer was called a "salad of words". But when the same question was asked during a primetime special about the election, viewers heard a "shorter, more streamlined answer."

"We are not going to stop what is necessary to ensure that the United States is clear about our position on the need to end this war," the broadcast said.

Trump claims that this is how CBS wants to interfere in the US presidential election and "tip the scales" in favor of the Democratic Party.

The lawsuit was filed after Trumpʼs team first sent a formal letter to CBS News demanding the release of the full transcript of the 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. The channel did not agree to Trumpʼs demands and denied all the Republicanʼs accusations.

CBS says that "the interview was not rigged" and that the program "did not withhold any part of the vice presidentʼs response to the controversial question."

It is interesting that Trumpʼs team filed a complaint precisely with the US District Court in North Texas. According to CNN, the department distributes cases in such a way that all those filed in the Amarillo division (a city in Randall County in northwest Texas) automatically go to Judge Matthew Kaczmarik, who was appointed by Trump. It is not clear why the lawsuit was filed against the agency in Texas. It could be the bribery of judges because of their support for the Republicans, the media reported.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris will compete for the White House.

Both politicians have already presented their own candidates for the post of vice president. Republican James David Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that the country will have to cede some territory for a ceasefire. Democrat Tim Walz is known for his support of Kyiv and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.