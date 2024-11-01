The Air Defense Forces destroyed 31 drones and missiles overnight

On the night of November 1, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 48 drones from the Russian cities of Orel and Kursk and three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. The night air attack passed without casualties.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense forces shot down 31 enemy drones out of 48. Another 14 drones were lost in location, three UAVs flew in the direction of Belarus. Air defense also shot down one Kh-59/69 guided air missile, the other two did not reach their targets due to active countermeasures.

Air defense that night worked in Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa and Poltava regions.

Also at night, the tactical aviation of the Russian army struck with guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region, Sumy region and Zaporizhzhia.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Previously, the night attack was without victims. However, several civilian enterprises, as well as apartment buildings and private houses in Poltava region, Cherkasy region, Kyiv region, and Odesa region were damaged.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.