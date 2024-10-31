A Ukrainian, who helped the Russians set up intelligence satellites, was detained in Kharkiv

The law enforcement officers informed the Kharkiv citizen of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, a native of Kharkiv, who works as the general director of a Russian enterprise in Volgograd, in the Russian Federation, helped the Russians set up spy satellites.

In May 2023, “Roscosmos” launched the Condor-FKA No. 1 radar satellite, which is a means of round-the-clock high-detailed reconnaissance. Representatives of the Russian Federation use it both in the civil sphere and in the military.

The suspect organized the work of his companyʼs employees to conduct verification observations from the ground during the test flights of the Condor-FKA spacecraft. This concerned the preparation of radar reflectors and measuring devices, the appointment of the head of ground support and the heads of calculations for conducting ground measurements, the calculation of the layout of the radar reflectors as part of the test object, the measurement of environmental characteristics, and others.

This space complex carried out, in particular, reconnaissance of Ukrainian military facilities, and also found concentrations of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The suspect was also going to give the Russian space forces access to his companyʼs test site. The Russian military could use it for testing, training and other purposes.

During the investigation, the law enforcement officers found out that before the start of the full-scale war, the man had lived in the Russian Federation for a long time and had a Russian passport.

The suspect was detained at his home in Kharkiv and sent to custody without bail.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.