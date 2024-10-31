The death toll has increased due to the Russian strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv

Late in the evening on October 30, the Russian army struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. Now it is known about three dead, including boys aged 12 and 15, and 36 injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service.

Update: As of 2:20 p.m., rescuers have recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy.

In the afternoon of October 31, rescuers retrieved the body of a young man, 25-30 years old, from under the rubble of the house. Now they are trying to get the childʼs body. Probably a 15-year-old boy. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Searches are complicated by significant damage to the buildingʼs structure and the threat of collapse.

Among the victims, a child and a husband are in serious condition, the other victims are in average condition. They were all hospitalized.

The Russians hit a residential building FAB-500 This is a high-explosive aerial bomb of free flight weighing 500 kilograms, which is designed to hit military-industrial facilities, military equipment or railway junctions. The bomb destroyed floors from the sixth to the first.

An operational headquarters was deployed at the scene, which helps to find housing for those who lost it. They also help with food, provide material, psychological and legal assistance.

