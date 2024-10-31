The Russians hit Kharkiv with an aerial bomb. What is known

On Wednesday, October 30, around 11:00 p.m., the Russians hit Kharkiv with a FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bomb. They hit a nine-story residential building in the Saltivka district of the city. Floors from sixth to first were completely destroyed.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

As of 00:16, 24 victims are known. At least two of them — an 11-year-old child and a 22-year-old man — are in critical condition. At least three people are trapped under the rubble. Among them are a woman and a child. Rescuers are trying to get them.

