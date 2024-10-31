Switzerland partially joined the EU sanctions against Belarus

Switzerland joined the sanctions against Belarus, which the European Union adopted in June this year. Switzerland has not accepted all EU restrictions against Belarus.

This was reported by the press service of the Swiss government.

On October 30, the Swiss Federal Council adopted new restrictions against Belarus, which will come into effect the following day, that is, today. The main goal is to prevent circumvention of sanctions.

Switzerland has adopted EU restrictions against Belarus, banning investments in the energy sector of Belarus, import and export restrictions. For example, the purchase and import of gold, diamonds, coal and crude oil from or originating in Belarus is now prohibited. It is also prohibited to sell or export to Belarus luxury items, goods intended for oil processing and liquefaction of natural gas, goods intended for the strengthening industry, aviation fuel and fuel additives, as well as goods for sea shipping.

It is also said that exporters are obliged to prescribe in contracts with third countries the prohibition of re-export to Belarus of the goods sold to them under sanctions, in particular, it is about the equipment used in the war against Ukraine.

Which sanctions did Switzerland not support

However, there are EU sanctions that Switzerland has not accepted. For example, that firms must ensure that their subsidiaries in third countries will not violate sanctions.

Also, the country did not support the restrictions against Belarus, as well as the obligation of "vigilance" to prevent the re-export to Belarus of military goods found in Ukraine or critical to the development of Russian military systems. Whereas EU operators selling such goods to third countries have implemented due diligence mechanisms. The press service of the Swiss government says that Swiss companies are obliged to comply with the sanctions.

Switzerland also did not support the continuation of the ban on the transportation of goods. Whereas in June, the EU expanded the restrictions on the transportation of goods by road through the territory of the European Union on trailers and semi-trailers registered in Belarus, in particular on trucks registered outside Belarus.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.