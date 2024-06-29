The EU expanded sanctions against Belarus to close loopholes for Russia

The Council of the European Union adopted sanctions against Belarus due to its participation in the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

These sanctions mirror some of the restrictive measures against Russia to prevent the circumvention of sanctions through Belarus.

Thus, the Council of the EU extended the ban on the export of dual-use goods and technologies and advanced technologies. And also introduces additional sanctions on the export of goods that can contribute to strengthening the Belarusian industrial potential.

In addition, restrictions are introduced on the export to Belarus of goods and technologies of sea shipping and luxury goods. In addition, the direct or indirect importation of gold and diamonds from Belarus, as well as helium, coal and mineral products, including crude oil, will be prohibited.

This restriction will be supplemented by a new ban on the export of goods and technologies suitable for use in oil refining and natural gas liquefaction, the EU Council stressed.

The Council of the EU has prohibited the provision of certain services to Belarus, its government, public authorities, corporations or agencies, as well as any natural or legal person acting on their behalf or at their direction. These include, in particular, accounting, architectural and engineering services, advertising and marketing research services.

In addition, the ban on the transportation of goods by road through the territory of the EU on trailers and semi-trailers registered in Belarus, in particular on trucks registered outside Belarus, is being extended.

Also, to counter the re-export of military goods found in Ukraine or critical for the development of Russian military systems, EU operators selling such goods to third countries will have to implement due diligence mechanisms.

In a separate statement, Belgium, which holds the EU Council presidency, said the restrictions "close the biggest loophole in the sanctions regime."