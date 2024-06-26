EU agrees new sanctions against Belarus to close “biggest Russian loophole”

The ambassadors of the EU countries reached an agreement in principle on the issue of imposing new sanctions against Belarus.

"This package will strengthen our measures in response to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, in particular, it will strengthen the fight against the circumvention of sanctions," the Belgian representation in the EU Council reports.

In a separate statement, Belgium, which holds the EU Council presidency, said the restrictions "close the biggest loophole in the sanctions regime."

The sanctions apply to dual-use goods, including chips used for military purposes.

Deutsche Welle adds that the issue of new sanctions against Belarus was put on the agenda as a matter of urgency, as this meeting of ambassadors led by Belgium is the last. From July 1, Hungary will head the European Union on a rotating basis.

"In recent months, it has become obvious that the main circumvention of sanctions (against Russia) takes place through Belarus. When we negotiated the 14 packages, we focused only on Russia, but there remains a loophole that needs to be closed," a diplomatic source told DW in Brussels.